February 16, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate recently announced the 2020 Agent of the Year as well as 2020 Top Producers in various categories.
“I’m proud of everyone’s accomplishments during extremely challenging times,” said Seabolt Real Estate’s founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Fortunately, our opportunities have not been diminished due to the pandemic, and we are very lucky to live in such a wonderful city.”
Seabolt Real Estate named Associate Broker Staci Donegan as the firm’s 2020 Agent of the Year and as a Top Producer in the $20 million and up category, in recognition of her annual sales volume. Donegan’s hard work, dedication and professionalism resulted in her being ranked as the top individual full-service agent by the Savannah Multi-list Corporation (MLS) for Chatham, Bryan and Effingham County.
Associate Broker Cindy Meyer was also honored as a 2020 Top Producer in the $20 million and up category. As the #2 agent at the firm and a two-time member of the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, Meyer specializes in listing and selling luxury properties across the coastal region.
Sales Associates Ruthie Seese and Bradford Moody were recognized as 2020 Top Producers in the $10 million and up category. Seese is a two-time member of the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, a long-time Top Producer and a local relocation specialist. Moody and his team, the b. moody group, joined Seabolt Real Estate in April 2020 and made an impressive showing for the year, with significant sales in neighborhoods across the Savannah area.
2020 Top Producers with more than $5 million in annual sales include Sales Associates Michael Brannin and Craig Simpson, who comprise the Victory Team; Associate Broker Melinda Martin Bailey; Sales Associate Ellie Titus; Associate Broker Justin Hart; Sales Associate Ann Tohill; Sales Associate Sharita Lal; and Associate Broker Pam Peterson.
Seabolt Real Estate had a record year in 2020, with $170,813,883 in overall sales volume, marking the highest total annual sales since the firm’s founding in 2006.
“Our sales total last year is a testament to Savannah’s growing appeal, the wide variety of housing options our area has to offer and the remarkable talent of our firm’s real estate professionals,” said Seabolt. “Throughout the pandemic, they have worked hard on behalf of their clients to list and sell property throughout the area.”
Over the past 15 years, Seabolt Real Estate has been raising the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga. and representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents, who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life and work to earn client trust — one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global and other top media outlets.
