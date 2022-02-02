February 2, 2022 - American Veteran Properties, a residential real estate brokerage specializing in serving military families and helping them build personal wealth, recently announced its expansion in the Coastal Empire region with the addition of property management services.
The agency, owned and operated by local industry veteran and former 3rd ID soldier Eric Lukkarinen, specializes in buying, selling, new construction, investing, and consulting on residential real estate and other property ventures. The company will also soon introduce training programs and seminars.
“We are thrilled to be able to serve our clients in new ways that will allow them to settle into new duty stations with the peace of mind that their property is being looked after properly by a company that prides itself on transparency and fairness," Lukkarinen said.
AVP's owner points out that his property management operation will do things differently than other, more traditional companies. Those who chose to place their property under AVP's management will pay one monthly, agreed-upon fee, which will cover all routine work, upkeep and maintenance, such as yard work, light-bulb changes and air filter replacements. In addition, AVP will not keep the additional fees that renters are often charged, such as pet fees.
"When the renters are charged a pet fee, for example, that pet fee will go straight to the pocket of the homeowner -- not AVP. We're not going to charge our homeowners for every last thing we have to take care of at their houses. It's mostly inclusive, with the exception of large projects or major appliance replacements," Lukkarinen said.
The team of agents at American Veteran Properties works with veterans and their families to help them amass personal wealth through the acquisition and subsequent rental of residential property. When a military member who owns a home is assigned a new duty station, he or she can rent out the house and then purchase a new home – covered by Basic Allowance for Housing – at the new duty station. The process repeats until the veteran owns several homes that he or she can either sell for profits or use to continue generating rental income. In time, the homes pay for themselves many times over.
For more information, visit americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, or email sales@americanveteranproperties.com.
