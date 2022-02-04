February 4, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently announced record sales volume for 2021, the 2021 Agent of the Year and 2021 Top Producers.
Seabolt Real Estate enjoyed a record year in 2021, with $312 million in overall sales volume, marking the highest total annual sales since the firm’s founding in 2006 and an 83% increase over 2020 sales volume. The firm successfully closed on 494 transactions in 2021, compared to 337 transactions in 2020, marking a 46% year-over-year increase.
“Our record sales volume reflects the growing allure of Savannah’s real estate market and the collaborative efforts of our firm’s highly skilled real estate professionals,” said Seabolt Real Estate’s founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Every day, people are discovering that Savannah is the ideal place to live with its historic beauty, relaxed coastal lifestyle and impressive variety of housing options. We look forward to helping additional buyers and sellers find their dream home in Savannah in 2022.”
For the second consecutive year, Seabolt Real Estate recognized Associate Broker Staci Donegan as the firm’s Agent of the Year and as a Top Producer for her impressive annual sales volume, which exceeded $97.3 million in 2021. Donegan’s hard work, dedication and personalized service for buyers and sellers also earned her the distinction of being ranked by Savannah Multi-list Corporate (MLS) as the #1 Individual Agent, #1 Agent in Chatham County and the #1 Agent in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District for 2021.
Seabolt Real Estate also recognized a total of 16 Top Producers for their outstanding annual sales volume in 2021. The 2021 Top Producers include:
- Staci Donegan, Associate Broker
- Taavo Roos, President of New Construction and Project Development
- Ruthie Seese, Sales Associate
- Bradford Moody, Sales Associate
- Ann Tohill, Sales Associate
- Melinda Martin Bailey, Associate Broker
- Cindy Meyer, Associate Broker
- Pam Peterson, Associate Broker
- Justin Hart, Associate Broker
- Shannan Hunt, Associate Broker
- Craig Simpson, Sales Associate
- Patricia Bishop, Sales Associate
- Michael Brannin, Sales Associate
- Sharita Lal, Sales Associate
- Casey Anderson, Sales Associate
- Peter Nelsen, Associate Broker
“I’m incredibly proud of our real estate team for their accomplishments and for their commitment to excellence in 2021,” said Seabolt. “Due to low inventory levels across our region, this past year has been particularly difficult for buyers, and our agents beautifully managed the challenges while always putting our clients’ needs first.”
