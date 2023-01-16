January 16, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate recently announced the firm’s 2022 Top Producers, Agent of the Year and Rookie of the Year.
“Our real estate team is truly second to none and works hard every day to represent buyers and sellers across the region,” said Seabolt Real Estate’s founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for their incredible professionalism, commitment to excellence and client-centered approach.”
For the third consecutive year, Seabolt Real Estate recognized Associate Broker Staci Donegan as the firm’s 2022 Agent of the Year and as a Top Producer for her annual sales volume, which exceeded $67 million. Donegan’s hard work and personalized service for buyers and sellers also earned her the distinction of being ranked by Savannah Multi-list Corporate (MLS) as the #1 Individual Residential Agent, the #1 Agent in Chatham County and the #1 Agent in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District for 2022.
President of New Construction and Project Development Taavo Roos, who sold more than $40 million in real estate last year and closed on several landmark transactions, was also recognized as a 2022 Top Producer for his impressive sales record and commitment to clients. Accomplished professionals including Sales Associate Bradford Moody, Sales Associate Ruthie Seese and Sales Associate Kacey Howard were recognized for selling more than $20 million in real estate in 2022.
Sales Associate Ann Tohill, Associate Broker Justin Hart and Associate Broker Nicki Johnson earned Top Producer honors for annual sales exceeding $10 million. Associate Broker Pam Peterson, Sales Associate Craig Simpson, Sales Associate Mike Brannin, Associate Broker Peter Nelsen, Sales Associate Ellie Titus, Associate Broker Shannan Hunt and Sales Associate Sarah Brooke Sandin were honored as 2022 Top Producers with annual sales exceeding $6 million. Seabolt Real Estate also recognized Sales Associate Meghan Littlefield as the Rookie of the Year for her impressive performance in her first year with the firm.
The exclusive coastal Georgia affiliate for Christie’s International Real Estate, Seabolt Real Estate enjoyed a strong sales record in 2022, with nearly $300 million in overall sales volume. Once again, the firm earned the distinction of being the #1 luxury real estate firm and the #1 locally owned real estate company by annual sales volume. Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
