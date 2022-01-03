January 3, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently announced the landmark sale of 21 Teresa Lane on Tybee Island, Ga. for $4.2 million, marking the highest-price residential real estate sale ever recorded on Tybee Island. Seabolt Real Estate President of New Construction and Project Development Taavo Roos served as the listing agent for this record-setting luxury real estate transaction.
“We’re incredibly honored to play a key role in the historic sale of this one-of-a-kind oceanfront property on Tybee Island,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Taavo was instrumental in finding the right buyer and negotiating this transaction.”
The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath property, which officially closed on Dec. 16, was also the highest-priced residential listing in the Savannah-area MLS for 2021 as well as the fifth-highest sale in the Savannah-area MLS for the past decade. Located on a breathtaking 1.14-acre oceanfront site on Tybee’s North End, the home features floor-to-ceiling Kolbe windows, white oak flooring, a gourmet kitchen, private causeway, beachfront location and ocean views.
Roos is a top-producing real estate agent who has sold more than $125 million in real estate over the course of his career. He was identified by RealTrends as one of the top 1.5% of all real estate agents nationwide in sales volume. During his career in his hometown of New York City, Roos sold high-end real estate in Manhattan with Nest Seekers International and The Corcoran Group, transacting nearly $50 million in sales.
