June 14, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has announced the launch of The Nelsen Group, a new luxury real estate team led by Seabolt Real Estate’s award-winning Associate Broker Peter Nelsen.
Anchored by Nelsen’s nearly two decades of real estate knowledge and experience, The Nelsen Group’s mission is to provide a luxury experience to buyers, sellers and investors, regardless of the price point.
“At Seabolt Real Estate, we’ve had incredible success with internal real estate partnerships, including the b. moody group and the Victory Team, and I believe The Nelsen Group will also be successful thanks to Peter Nelsen’s leadership,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “The Nelsen Group will serve as an excellent opportunity for newer agents to gain valuable mentorship experience working with Peter and will greatly benefit clients.”
The first member of The Nelsen Group is Seabolt Real Estate’s newest Sales Associate Heather Collier. A native of Bluffton, S.C., Collier brings more than 10 years of experience as a real estate administrative assistant and real estate paralegal to her new position.
Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate and The Nelsen Group, Collier served as an office manager at Gerald Cramer Electric, her family’s business in Bluffton, S.C. Earlier in her career, she worked as an administrative legal assistant at Jack Qualey Law Firm in Bluffton, S.C.; a real estate closing paralegal at Weiner, Shearouse, Weitz, Greenburg & Shawe in Savannah, Ga; and an administrative assistant for a local real estate agent.
“Heather understands the appeal of the coastal lifestyle and is eager to help clients find their dream home in the Savannah area or in the South Carolina Lowcountry,” said Seabolt Real Estate Associate Broker and The Nelsen Group’s founder Peter Nelsen. “She embodies the values that define The Nelsen Group, including professionalism, honesty, a commitment to excellence and deep market knowledge.”
Learn more at seaboltrealestate.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.