June 28, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties was presented with two marketing awards from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), a selective community of the world’s top independent residential brokerages. The winners of LeadingRE’s marketing contest were announced at the organization’s annual conference in Las Vegas.
The marketing team at Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, led by Kelly Ryan, earned first place associates for its marketing video submission and third place for its Luxury Portfolio International marketing.
The contest showcased the best marketing material from LeadingRE’s 550 member firms worldwide. Winners were selected by a panel of experts based on excellence in creativity, quality and overall presentation and effectiveness.
“We are honored to have received these prestigious marketing awards from LeadingRE,” said Karen Ryan, the broker/co-owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties. “Our marketing team has done such an amazing job putting together highly effective material for a long time, and it’s very special to see their hard work recognized among such a talented field.”
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate with offices in Hilton Head Island, Okatie, Bluffton and Beaufort in South Carolina, as well as one office in Savannah, Georgia. The company is the third top-producing affiliate in the Weichert franchise system.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Kelly Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.WeichertCP.com.
