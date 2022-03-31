March 31, 2022 – The project of P3 Development Group, led by David Jones, Managing Partner & Team Leader, continues to move forward in the Fairgrounds area after a unanimous vote to approve a rezoning which will result in new 55+ housing units by the Metropolitan Planning Commission, and a first hearing by the Savannah City Council at their March 24 meeting.
The petitioner sought approval from the MPC this month to rezone a 3.85-acre portion of a 66.5-acre tract of land on the west side of Meding Street between W. 62nd and W. 63rd. Streets. The rezoning request only applies to the 3.85-acre portion.
Several City Council members voiced approval for the plan, but asked for drawings of the proposed buildings, and more information on their environmental concerns. The Council's second hearing will be held in April. A long list of public support letters were presented to the Council.
The proposed rezoning would change the acreage from C-P (Conservation Park) to RMF-2 (Multifamily Residential). The zoning of the remainder of the parcel would be unchanged.
The balance of the property will be brought back to the Planning Commission, in the future in conjunction with a proposed plan development that is in the process of being developed for a film production company and a community park.
Background on the Property
The subject property was purchased by the City of Savannah in 2016. Prior to the City’s ownership, the property was owned by the Savannah Exchange Club who purchased it in 1952 from a private estate. The Exchange Club used the property primarily to host the Coastal Empire Fair.
In June of 2020, the City of Savannah issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the purpose of redeveloping the Fairgrounds property. The intent of the RFP was to receive a plan that would address the strategic priorities of the current City Council members.
The overall redevelopment of the fairground's property is one of the most significant City driven projects in recent history.
New New Zoning Details
The current permitted uses in the RMF-2 zoning district include single family detached and attached housing; two family townhouses; stacked townhouses, and 3-4 family apartments.
The MPC Staff did not find any potential uses that would be an issue for the neighborhood, they stated at the MPC hearing on March 1, 2022.
MPC's staff did a technical review and analysis of those RFP's, and provided a number of recommendations associated with that review.
The portion of the property identified for rezoning would allow phase one, a multifamily senior living project, to commence in the planning stages. The balance of the property will be required to go through a separate zoning process in the future.
The RMF district has standards that are suburban in nature. These include access to a collector or arterial street, required off street parking at one (1) space per unit, and a maximum height of 50 feet.
The subject property is surrounded by single family neighborhoods, which are developed almost exclusively with one-story structures, with lot sizes that are typically 6,000 -7,000 square feet, and homes ranging from 1,200 – 1,500 sq ft. These factors suggest that there should be some transition between the existing residential and any portion of the subject property that may be incompatible from a development standard standpoint. In the RMF districts, density is established at the time of rezoning. The applicant did not include a specific density, according to the MPC staff. However, in discussion with the applicant about the overall project, a density of 25 units per acre would be consistent with the current conceptual plan, allowing a unit count not to exceed 100 residential dwellings.
Relative to height, although a maximum of 50 feet is permitted by the district, staff recommends there be a step back in height from Meding Street in order to provide a transition from the existing residential. And, MPC staff recommended that no buildings abutting Melding Street should exceed two stories and no buildings on site should exceed three stories, up to 45 feet.
Concept plans shared to-date suggest that some combination of these housing types is likely to be developed within the larger fairground redevelopment.
The Staff recommended approval with conditions to rezone a 3.85- acre portion of the subject property from C-P to RMF-2-25, with the number of residential dwelling units in the RMF zoned property not to exceed 100.
And, that Multifamily residential development on the RMF zoned property be restricted to senior (55+) housing with offstreet parking.
MPC member Joseph Ervin asked if the retail consumption, dealer alcohol, was something that the Commission could choose to remove, which Lotson said they could. “It is a Special Use under the RMF-2 zoning classification,” he explained.
Shedrick Coleman said that it was his understanding that this rezoning timeframe is based on the application for historic credits that is tied to this redevelopment towards senior housing, to which Lotson said the timing is critical to get the project going. “The application for those credits need's t take place prior to the time at which the remainder of the plan development would be ready to be presented for consideration.”
Bridget Lidy, Director of Planning and Urban Design, City of Savannah, said, “We are very excited to be carving out approximately three acres of a larger parcel to move forward with developing
senior housing in this area. We are supportive of MPC's recommendations. If there are any uses the commission would like to remove, we are open to looking at that. This is an exciting project, Single Family Housing, Multi Family Housing, Production Studio, and recreation for the residents.
William Gross, WH Gross Construction, said there is a waiting list of approximately 1000 senior citizens. “They are calling every day, the list is continuing to grow. People want to know, what does affordable housing really mean? It is for people that make about 60% of area made income or less. Our rents start at approximately $515 per month. Most go from $515 to about $715 per month. Those are for 1 and 2 bedroom. What we proposed to do is, three and four story buildings.”
“We are working closely with Healthy Savannah, as well as Kingdom Life Ministries to make a difference in the community. Some of the things we will offer on this site are, wellness classes, cooking classes, exercise and activities, fresh market, and food trucks. We will have a workforce apprenticeship,” he explained.
“One of the things we will be doing is putting up ALLURA, which is a Land Use restricted covenant on the property that mandates that it will be for senior citizens for the life expectancy of the building.
Jay Melder, City Manager, also spoke and said, This is a very important part of this project. This is key to the affordable housing goals in the City and it's key to the timing to make sure we are able to put in an application for these tax credits. I urge the Commission to take a positive vote today.”
In the public comments, Pastor Samuel Williams said he would like consideration of inclusiveness for our senior citizens be made. This being the first phase of the development, those that live in the community and have worked all their lives, and will be displaced, give them priority. We support this project, we just ask for support of our elderly, the ones who really need affordable housing in their latter years.”
The motion approved included no Alcohol sales allowed within the development, and was passed unanimously. Not present at the meeting was W. Lee Smith and Tom Woiwode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.