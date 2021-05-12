May 12, 2021 - On April 29, during a special evening presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah, Savannah Quarters was named Community of the Year at the 17th Annual Summit Awards. Savannah Quarters is one of the Southeast’s premier new-home communities. It is located 12 miles west of the Savannah city center in Pooler, Georgia, and developed by Freehold Communities.
The Summit Awards honor new-home communities for both architectural excellence and for innovative sales and marketing programs carried out over the past year. They also recognize professionals that work in the real estate and homebuilding industries. Nominees are judged on their quality of work, sales performance, creativity and impact on the Greater Savannah home market.
“To receive the top honor for Community of Year is a testament to the hard work of the entire Savannah Quarters team which strives each day to make this a place so many cherish as their home,” said Gerrit Albert, President of Savannah Quarters. “Savannah Quarters offers the best in modern Savannah living and we’d like to thank the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah for recognizing us for the beautiful homes, outstanding amenities and vibrant club environment that define the community."
In addition to winning Community of the Year, Realtors from Savannah Quarters Realty also won several awards for their sales performance. These include:
- Joe McNamara – Silver Citation, Sales Manager – Over $18 Million
- Janice Hoffman – Platinum Citation, General Brokerage – Over $11 Million
- Sam Florance – Gold Citation, General Brokerage – Over $8 Million
- Tracy Quarterman – Silver Citation, General Brokerage – Over $4 Million
- Jennifer Johnson – Silver Citation, General Brokerage – Over $2 Million
“Providing the very best experience is our top priority when working with all of our customers throughout the homebuying process,” said Joe McNamara, Sales Manager for Savannah Quarters Realty. “The Summit Awards won by all of our sales team members is a reflection of this commitment and we could not be more proud of all of them.”
It was also announced during the Summit Awards that the Home Builders Association of Greater Savannah Sales & Marketing Council was named the best organization of its kind in the country by the National Association of Home Builders. According to McNamara, this was a rewarding moment for all in attendance as it recognized the group’s collective work in promoting the region as a new-home destination.
Visit www.SavannahQuarters.com for more information.
