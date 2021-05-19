May 19, 2021 - Christie’s International Real Estate, an invitation-only global network of luxury real estate brokerages, recently invited four top Seabolt Real Estate agents to join the prestigious Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle for 2021. The Masters Circle is comprised of top-performing agents within Christie’s International Real Estate’s invitation-only global network.
Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Associate Broker Staci Donegan, Associate Broker Cindy Meyer and Realtor Ruthie Seese were selected based on their proven market expertise, strong sales record and passion for luxury real estate in Savannah. 2021 marks the first time that Seabolt has been honored as a member of the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle and the third consecutive year that Donegan, Meyer and Seese have been selected for this honor.
“Staci, Cindy, Ruthie and I share a commitment to going ‘above and beyond’ for our clients as well as a true passion for Savannah,” said Broker Elaine Seabolt, founder of Seabolt Real Estate. “We’re incredibly honored to represent the Hostess City in the Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle for 2021.”
Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle members are recognized for their ability to deliver the highest level of service in listing and selling luxury real estate. As members of this elite group of top-performing global luxury real estate specialists, Seabolt, Donegan, Meyer and Seese enjoy access to exceptional resources, including the opportunity to participate in exclusive networking events and to exchange best practices and new ideas with top luxury real estate agents around the world.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has raised the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga., representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life. The firm works to earn client trust, one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global, HGTV and other top media outlets.
