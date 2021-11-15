November 15, 2021 - A local veteran is launching a new type of real estate company to help military families enjoy homeownership and build financial security.
Eric Lukkarinen was a soldier in the U.S. Army until 2001. After completing his service, he was a Realtor for 20 years, amassing sales experience with a concentration in buyer and seller residential transactions. His primary residential focus has been on military sales with use of VA loan packages and overall income-producing real estate management with specific experience regarding military PCS/relocations. Lukkarinen loved serving his country, but always had an eye on the future, a desire to give back to his community, and an entrepreneurial inclination, which drove him to officially launch his own company, American Veteran Properties.
With his business plan firmly in place, Lukkarinen has hired staff, including his team of qualified and experienced real estate professionals, many of whom are veterans or military dependents. The Bryan County-based American Veteran Properties is the first of its kind in the region, but eventually, Lukkarinen hopes to set up branches of the company near every major military base in the nation. First, though, he’s eager to put his brand-new business to work for the community he calls home, making AVP synonymous with quality service, family support and local advocacy for military wealth building.
“Good things happen when you take care of people, especially the people tasked with taking care of us. When you ease the burden on military families in this way, they’re happier and healthier. Service members enjoy their jobs more and exceed expectations; when money isn’t a worry, the big picture improves dramatically and so does quality of life. Thus, our country is better-protected. It’s a win-win situation for everyone,” Lukkarinen said.
To celebrate the opening of American Veteran Properties, Lukkarinen chose to support a veteran-oriented nonprofit, Combat Boots 2 the Boardroom, which aims to transform lives by promoting the economic independence of veterans and their families through education, soft skills training, professional image transformation, and support while seeking employment. AVP is sponsoring Combat Boots 2 the Boardroom’s upcoming Annual Gala and Auction on Nov. 20 at the Richmond Hill City Center. According to Lukkarinen, it’s just one of many ways he plans to support the military and veteran community through personal and business efforts in the coming years.
“We’re thinking of this Gala as our company’s first major networking event – kind of an unveiling – and we hope to meet a lot of great people and make some valuable new connections,” Lukkarinen said. “We’ll have some nice promotional items and giveaways at our sponsor table, so I hope folks will stop by to chat, get to know us, and pick up some small complementary gifts. We’re honored to be a part of the event and of this wonderful community.”
Soon after completing his service in the military, Lukkarinen became a real estate agent and, while working in the Bryan, Liberty and Chatham county areas, became aware of a niche that wasn’t being filled regarding the specific needs of military families. He also wants to provide career opportunities to other veterans after their service ends by having them join his team as agents or in other capacities.
“No one was teaching them how to take advantage of their benefits to make their families comfortable while building upward mobility and growing their personal wealth,” Lukkarinen said. “It’s an extremely important concept that, if utilized correctly, can greatly improve a service member’s quality of life and set them up for a nice life following their exit from the military.”
For more information, visit americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, or email sales@americanveteranproperties.com.
