November 23, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, one of the area’s real estate brokerages with four offices in South Carolina and one in Georgia, serves the country’s military members, veterans and first responders through a free real estate rebate program that offers clients money back at closing.
The brokerage has provided many families with real estate services through the U.S. Military on the Move® and LeadingRE Heroes programs. Since January of 2020, Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties has served 81 military families and provided $160,000 in credits to military families listing or purchasing a home.
The initiatives, which are powered by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), are free real estate rebate programs that allow eligible clients to earn a credit at closing when buying or selling a home with Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties (in states where allowed by law). The credit at closing is 20% of the agent’s transaction side commission.
“We are always proud to serve those who sacrifice so much to protect our community and our country,” Karen and Joe Ryan, co-owners of Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, said in a joint statement. “We encourage all active military members, veterans and first responders looking for real estate services to take advantage of these great programs.”
To qualify for the programs, clients must possess either:
- A valid Military ID: active duty, reserve, veteran (honorably discharged), retired military or Wounded Warrior status.
or
- Valid employment status: current police officer/deputy sherrif, firefighter, EMT or paramedic.
For more information about the programs, contact Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties Relocation Director Maureen Richards at 843-341-3715.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Kelly Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.WeichertCP.com.
