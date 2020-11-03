November 3, 2020 - Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company was recently voted the Best of the Best Coastal Empire 2020 in the Real Estate Company category by residents of the Coastal Empire. The annual contest, sponsored by The Savannah Morning News, asks the public to nominate their favorite local companies and businesspeople in categories ranging from real estate to restaurants. The top five companies and individuals in each category based on number of nominations become “finalists.” A final round of voting determines the winner in each category.
“Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company was a finalist in last year’s contest, which was exciting and gratifying. But to have the public elevate us to the top spot in the Real Estate Company category for this year’s contest is a real honor,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company. “This recognition reflects the community expertise, market knowledge, and personal commitment to service that is the hallmark of our agency. I congratulate each member of our team of talented, experienced real estate professionals for this well-deserved win.”
Weichert, Realtors® – Stanford & Company, an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate located in Savannah, is located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D, in Savannah, Ga. For more information, contact Megan Kozlowski at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.
