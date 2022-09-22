September 22, 2022 - West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of two properties in Pooler, Georgia. The Carlyle at Godley Station and The Preserve at Godley Station are upscale apartment communities located less than two miles apart. West Shore now owns and operates five multifamily assets in Georgia, including The Mark at Chatham, Walden at Chatham Center, and Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River, all in Savannah.

“The Carlyle at Godley Station and The Preserve at Godley Station are both premier properties perfectly situated just outside of downtown,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore.  “Savannah is a fantastic market where we have seen great performance and adding two properties in Pooler to our portfolio demonstrates how important it is to us.”

