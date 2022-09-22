September 22, 2022 - West Shore, a multifamily real estate investment firm, announces its acquisition of two properties in Pooler, Georgia. The Carlyle at Godley Station and The Preserve at Godley Station are upscale apartment communities located less than two miles apart. West Shore now owns and operates five multifamily assets in Georgia, including The Mark at Chatham, Walden at Chatham Center, and Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River, all in Savannah.
“The Carlyle at Godley Station and The Preserve at Godley Station are both premier properties perfectly situated just outside of downtown,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore. “Savannah is a fantastic market where we have seen great performance and adding two properties in Pooler to our portfolio demonstrates how important it is to us.”
The Carlyle at Godley Station is a 312-unit property featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with spacious layouts. Residents enjoy a blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that offer a seamless transition between work, life, and play. The Carlyle at Godley Station apartments are conveniently located near the most shopping, dining, and entertainment in the city with convenient access to downtown.
The Preserve at Godley Station is a 380-unit property featuring one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with upscale amenities and modern features. The apartment community puts residents right in the middle of one of Savannah’s most sought-after neighborhoods with close proximity to all major highways and the airport and ease of access to major employers, retail, and highly ranked schools.
“Adding these properties to our growing portfolio complements our other assets in Savannah and aligns perfectly with our strategy,” said West Shore President, Lee Rosenthal. “The population increase has been a key factor in the growth being witnessed in the area and our disciplined investment model has enabled us to continue to expand our Georgia portfolio to over 1,500 units.”
The Carlyle at Godley Station is located at 385 North Godley Station Boulevard in Pooler, Georgia, and is now leasing. To learn more, visit www.carlylegodleystation.com.
