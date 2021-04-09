April 9, 2021 - With six locations in the Savannah area, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming recently announced that Savannah locals David and Michelle Pence have assumed ownership of all the franchise stores in the market. Offering the very best in pet care to Savannahians and visitors alike, “Savannah’s neighborhood pet store” provides professional pet grooming and quality products, including healthy pet foods, gourmet baked treats, toys, accessories and pet supplies.
New owners and Savannah residents David and Michelle are excited to bring to their stores their appreciation for pets, service-focused approach and commitment to the community. They are passionate about the quality and service associated with the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming brand that has built a loyal local following and has been a part of the Savannah community since 2015.
“We know that our pets are a part of our families and we recognize that pets are a great uniting bond within our community,” said David. “One thing that we can all agree on is that everyone loves their pets. Our animal companions can help us transcend differences and bring people together in camaraderie and shared purpose.”
The couple, pet parents to a 14-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Lucy, knows that business success is built on a positive customer experience. David owns two well-respected Allstate Insurance agencies in town and Michelle is a Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Cora Bett Thomas Realty.
“Our customer service philosophy is based on caring, personalized service. From knowing a dog’s name to learning their dietary needs, to asking about a client’s hometown to providing a pet grooming service that perfectly meets the needs of the client and pampers their pet – all of these elements create a memorable in-store experience and happy customers,” said Michelle.
Encouraged by the recent positive trajectory in local business, the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Savannah team is growing. In the coming months, they aim to expand by hiring highly skilled, professional pet groomers and dynamic retail associates. Ideal candidates will love pets, and enjoy a fast-paced, high-energy, fun work environment. Team members will share Michelle and David’s passion for the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming quality brand and strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience.
“We encourage our friends and community to support local businesses and welcome them wholeheartedly into our stores,” added Michelle. “We value our community and know that relationships are the basis of our success. We live here. We work here. We are here for you and your pets!”
To learn more, visit woofgangbakery.com.
