August 30, 2022 - Corporate Environments, a full-service furniture and interior architecture dealer, recently announced that the company has merged with Office Services, a leading office furniture and products dealer in Savannah, Ga., as part of a strategic expansion to serve clients across southeast Georgia and throughout North America.
With the addition of the Office Services sales and installation teams, office, and showroom space, Corporate Environments will expand its capacity to develop customized interior solutions for corporate clients in a wide range of industries, including construction, real estate, education, government and healthcare.
“We’ve identified Savannah as a growing market and are delighted to welcome the talented professionals at Office Services to our expanding team,” said Corporate Environments CEO Karen Hughes. “Combining our teams will better serve the corporate market and will position us for explosive growth in the future.”
A top MillerKnoll dealer, Corporate Environments has an Atlanta office and showroom, located at 1636 Northeast Expressway NE, and recently added a new Savannah office and showroom, located at 1042 Lynes Ave.
“We’re confident that this merger will benefit clients, offering an even wider selection of high-quality office furniture as well as an experienced team who can help clients with everything from space planning and furniture specifications to delivery and installation,” said Corporate Environments Business Development Director David Culverhouse, the former president of Office Services. “We are incredibly excited about the future.”
With more than 30 years of experience as a commercial interior services provider, Corporate Environments provides exceptional prefabricated construction, furniture, and technology and is a woman-owned small business that has been certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. The company’s accomplished team of experienced sales, designers, project managers, and installers who are passionate about helping customers achieve their goals and guiding clients through the process to create purposeful interior environments where people love to work.
“We truly believe that intentional environments allow people, teams, and businesses to reach their fullest potential,” said Hughes. “We define ourselves as problem solvers dedicated to providing solutions for our clients.”
Originally founded in 1986, Corporate Environments provides a wide range of services, including architectural solutions, delivery and installation, furniture design, maintenance services, project management and relocation management. The company’s team of dedicated professionals offers in-depth product and design knowledge, superb client service, and skillful project management with a strong focus on the client experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.