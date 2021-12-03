December 3, 2021 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association’s (SDBA) has announced the launch of its Downtown Savannah BINGO promotion for the 2021 holiday season; an initiative to showcase downtown businesses to the local Coastal Empire. Featuring 26 downtown businesses, the BINGO card offers participants the chance to win more than $2,000 in gift certificates and various prizes for completing BINGOs.
Like traditional BINGO, shoppers start with a BINGO card that can be picked up at any of the 26 participating locations (listed below). Each square contains a different purchase or task for shoppers to complete. Each time a purchase or task is completed, the bingo square will be checked off by the merchant.
Complete one BINGO either up and down, across or diagonal and turn in your card to be entered to win one of 26 gift certificates or prizes.
Complete a full card (all BINGO squares) and be entered to win one of each of the gift certificates totaling over $1,100 in gift certificates and prizes from the participating businesses.
To be entered to win, shoppers must complete at least one BINGO and fill in their name, email, and phone number below. Please write legibly. Cards can be returned to any participating business once completed.
For a full list of participating merchants and prizes, visit www.savannahDBA.com/BINGO.
