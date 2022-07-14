July 14, 2022 - Precision Wellness, a health optimization services company, along with fellow Habersham Village businesses is hosting a family funday event with a Village Block Party on July 16 from 12-4 p.m. at 4511 Habersham Street.
“Our businesses in Habersham Village wanted to do a community type event to support each other and the community. From raffles, samples, baskets, branded swag, knick-knacks and a deejay, our doors will be open Saturday afternoon,” states Precision Wellness co-owner Curtis Faircloth. “At Precision Wellness, we will offer a sneak peak of some of our services. Our five
stations include a wellness check, skin analysis, nail evaluation, footbar soaks and free body scans which determine 23 biometric measurements.”
Bentley’s Pet Stuff, The HUB Savannah, Coffee Deli and Vintage Barbers 912 along with other Habersham Village businesses are participating in the Block Party.
