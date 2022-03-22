March 22, 2022 - The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority presented its Golden Broom Award to STUMP Savannah on March 1. Each quarter, the award recognizes a business or organization for its commitment to beautifying the community by keeping its property well-maintained and visually appealing. STUMP Savannah is a houseplant retailer with six locations throughout the United States. Founded by Savannah residents Emily and Brian Kellett, it is located at 1612 Bull St. in Savannah.
"We're so grateful to be chosen to receive this award and to be able to contribute to keeping Savannah beautiful. We couldn’t do it without our wonderful neighbors at Bell Barber and Bull Street Taco. We all do our part to keep our block tidy and clean for our community and guests," said Emily and Brian Kellett.
The Savannah Development and Renewal Authority is appointed by City Council to advocate for projects that strengthen the economic health of the greater downtown area.
