May 18, 2022 - Buff City Soap, a rapidly expanding handmade retail franchise known for its plant-based soap and body products made in-store daily, has opened its first location in Pooler. The new store is located at 253 Pooler Parkway, next to TJ Maxx and Rack Room Shoes. The Grand Opening Event will be held from June 24 – June 26 where customers will have their second chance to win free soap for a year each day that Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“We are thrilled to bring Buff City Soap’s incredible hand-made, plant-based soap and body products to Pooler community.” said owner, Jamie Mason.
“We are so proud of the fact that each and every one of our products is lovingly crafted in-store by a local community member. I am confident that the people here will quickly become obsessed with creating and customizing their own soap.”
Founded in 2013, Buff City Soap has created a high-quality alternative to commercial soap products full of harsh chemicals, detergents, animal fats, and sulfates. By giving customers the chance to see the whole making process live in each Soap Makery, Buff City Soap is disrupting the consumer goods industry by focusing on transparency of ingredients and process.
Each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 unique and customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products; including its famous soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in the process to create a unique scent profile.
To learn more about Buff City Soap of Pooler, visit buffcitysoap.com.
