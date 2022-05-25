May 25, 2022 - Hustle & Blow Dry Bar, Savannah’s first and only certified sustainable salon, closed its 5521 Abercorn Street, Suite 300 location on Saturday, May 21 and will reopen as Full Bloom Salon & Dry Bar on Wednesday, June 1. The new salon will be located at 105 Grand Central Boulevard, Suite 104 in Pooler.
The salon will still be committed to eco-friendly and green values, exceptional service and you can expect to see the same talented stylists. Owner Hannah Mills and her team have been working tirelessly to turn the one-time medical office into an oasis of lush green, crisp white and pops of pink.
“Full Bloom offers a better overall flow and floor plan that is not only inviting for our clients but also more functional for the staff,” explained Mills. “After so much planning, I’m thrilled to bring our eco-luxe salon built on sustainability and elevated service to Pooler.”
Full Bloom Salon & Dry Bar will officially be open for business on Wednesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the
Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce will be held that day at 9 a.m.
And to celebrate the occasion, Full Bloom is offering a promotion for the entire month of June to anyone with an existing appointment: bring in any used, empty beauty product bottles and packaging (metal, plastic or paper) to receive a free KEVIN.MURPHY deep conditioning treatment during your shampoo service. Call (912) 346-6021 or visit fullbloomsalonanddrybar.com for more information about the salon, including event and wedding services.
