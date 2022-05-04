May 4, 2022 - The global retailer, The Athlete’s Foot, opened in Savannah recently at their new location at 19 W. Broughton St.
Franchisee owner Shyam Mirchandani hosted the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Chamber of Commerce members in attendance. Shyam has been part of the Broughton Street retail scene since 1977. The Athlete’s Foot's newest store will add to the Savannah and Pooler area as a third location giving locals convenient access to the latest athletic footwear and apparel from all the well-known brands such as Nike, Adidas, Jordan, New Balance, Puma, Vans.
