May 9, 2022 - Locally Made Savannah will host its grand opening celebration on Thursday, May 12 from 4-6 p.m. at 223 W. Broughton Street. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon cutting ceremony, meet with local vendors, and try food and drinks from the shop’s soda and milkshake bar.
Locally Made Savannah offers a collective of treasures by local artisans blended with the fun and feel of an old-fashioned soda shop. The store carries a variety of unique, locally made wares including all-natural soaps and bath products, apparel, art, candles, games and puzzles, home goods, jewelry, leather goods, pottery, and so much more.
“We are proud to support and celebrate more than 100 local artisans in the heart of Savannah’s historic shopping district,” explained Tonya Rintye, Owner of Locally Made Savannah. “Locals and tourists alike can shop for one-of-a-kind keepsakes and gifts while sipping and snacking on some sweet treats.”
Locally Made’s soda and milkshake bar boasts sweet sodas, milkshakes, floats, and specialty drink concoctions garnished with candy like the “Kiss My Grits” – Coke with coconut and vanilla syrup; the “Heaven to Betsy” – Sprite with pineapple and strawberry; and the “Cow Tipper” – root beer with roasted marshmallow and vanilla creme. Shoppers can also indulge in lemonades and teas made with Savannah Square Pops along with fresh baked goods and pastries from local bakeries.
To learn more about Locally Made Savannah and the grand opening celebration, visit locallymadesavannah.com or follow @locally_made_savannah on Instagram.
