November 11, 2020 - The 7th Annual Craft Scout Holiday Market will take place Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2302 E Gwinnett Street in East Savannah, the home of Re:Purpose Savannah. Shop handmade and local from more than 60 vendors drawn from the Lowcountry’s best makers, artists and artisans. Enjoy free holiday kids crafts, music and local food trucks. This event is free and open to the public.
2020 marks the debut of Re:Purpose Savannah’s creative direction of the annual Craft Scout Holiday Market. “I am honored to announce that Jessica Duthu has handed over the reins,” says Mae Bowley, executive director of Re:Purpose Savannah. “I have worked with Jessie on this event for 5 years, and now she leaves her legacy in our hands. I am incredibly excited about our new leadership team and all of the big changes to come."
The decision to move the market outdoors to Re:Purpose’s 100-acre marshfront property is part of Craft Scout’s efforts to encourage health safety measures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note that all event vendors and attendees must wear masks. Masks may be removed in designated seating areas. In addition to onsite sales, a platform for limited online sales will be available to all vendors, beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information on Craft Scout Savannah head to www.craftscoutsavannah.com or email craftscoutsavannah@gmail.com
