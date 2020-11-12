November 12, 2020 - Make Savannah and Hostess Provisions are teaming up for a Holiday Fair, a free public event featuring the local work of artisans, craftsmen, entrepreneurs and food vendors at The West Broad. Located at 340-356 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., including free and ample parking. During the event, more than 30 local artisans will exhibit made-in-Savannah goods, featuring leather, jewelry, original art, woodworking, small-batch skincare, antiques, vintage wear and more.
The organizers will be collecting canned goods to donate to America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Inc. For every 3 canned goods donated, a raffle ticket will be provided for a beautiful gift basket of locally made goods, donated by the participating vendors.
“Make Savannah is The Hostess City’s fastest-growing community of creatives, and this is our biggest event of the year,” said Cari Phelps, the creator of Make Savannah. “This year we partnered with Hostess Provisions to create a truly unique experience. Our vendors range from gourmet food, to handcrafted products and on-trend antiques.”
Just in time for gift-giving season, the community is invited to shop, meet the makers and enjoy an art installation by local gallery Laney Contemporary. The venue consists of a large open-air covered warehouse with plenty of ventilation. Masks and social distancing are required within the spaces.
The Grey Market will be on-site with food and Origins will offer complimentary coffee.
Spearheaded by Clark Creative Communications, Make Savannah is a networking group showcasing the inspirational brands, and the people behind them, that make Savannah distinctly special. MakeSavannah.com provides Savannah brand lovers with a place to shop a curated selection of signature products all in one destination, learn about the Makers behind each product, and gift like a Savannahian. For more information, visit MakeSavannah.com or call 912-233-1160.
