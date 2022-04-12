April 12, 2022 - Local IT Services firm Quvecta recently announced its partnership with Avatara, a leading national cloud computing IT platform provider.
Founded by industry veterans Randy Smith and Brian Cobb, Quvecta was established to provide corporate IT assistance with computers, phone systems, and security solutions. The company currently works with a variety of industries in the Savannah area including healthcare, industrial, law offices, construction, government, insurance, financial, and municipalities. With a combined experience of over 60 years, Smith and Cobb set out to create a highly-responsive IT services firm that’s easy to work with, responds fast and understands what the term customer service means.
Cloud based platforms provide users with a secure, productive, and mobile IT environment; a specific need for many of the companies that work directly with Quvecta. Avatara’s flagship product, CompleteCloud, is the most secure IT platform on the market and is conveniently offered at a monthly cost-per-user model.
“Our partnership with Avatara provides our clients with accessibility to a proven product that was built for security and productivity conscious businesses, hence giving our customers a competitive advantage and peace of mind,” said Smith. “As the number of individuals working in a remote environment has increased during the last two years, this product is a win-win for many companies that have employees working both from home and at the office.”
Quvecta is currently the only provider of CompleteCloud for the state of Georgia. While multiple industries can benefit from this platform, Avatara specifically has found that industries related to compliance, CAD related companies such as engineering and architecture firms, and companies with multiple sites or robust systems strongly benefit from this IT model.
For more information, visit www.quvecta.com.
