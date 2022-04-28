April 28, 2022 - Coastal Communications recently announced plans to launch their new fiber optic internet company on Wilmington, Whitemarsh and Talahi Islands, with plans to continue expansion throughout the Lowcountry. Their goal is to deliver truly reliable and affordable fiber internet to the residents and business owners on the Islands, and beyond.
Brendan West, Coastal Communications Founder and CEO, has been in the business for over a decade, serving in a variety of positions from Field Supervisor to Director of Operations. His passion for the industry began when he first started in the trenches, laying hundreds of miles of fiber. As a resident of the islands and an expert in the field, he saw an opportunity and a need for change.
“This is an exciting endeavor for myself and our entire community,” says Coastal Communications CEO, Brendan West. “Reliable internet access is essential to businesses and residents alike. It’s very evident that our area needs and wants a local and strategic fiber partner to help better the quality of life and to help the community continue to develop and grow. We are proud to launch Coastal Communications and can’t wait to see it prosper!”
Coastal Communications will be the only locally owned and operated fiber to the home provider in Savannah. Their motto, “Connecting the Coastal Empire.”
Coastal Communications has officially opened their pre-registration, offering no contracts and plans at either $75 or $85 per month. They will offer symmetrical speeds (download and upload speeds equal), uncapped data and no hidden taxes. They plan to have their first ring of fiber internet up and running by the first quarter of 2023.
To find out if your home or business is located in their service area, to learn more or to pre-register for their fiber internet services, visit: www.coastal-comm.com
