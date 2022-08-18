August 18, 2022 - Inc. has revealed that scDataCom is No. 3693 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are thrilled” says Alaina Meyer, founder and President of scDataCom. “Making the prestigous Inc 5000 list is a huge milestone and a credit to our unique “people first” approach. scDataCom's growth is a reflection of the collective genius of a truly amazing team of people.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
"scDataCom’s annual growth rate is 137%, which is a really cool number to see printed in black and white. This team is achieving more now than I even thought to dream of back when we started” says Alaina Meyer. “Actually, I have a vivid memory of discussing scDataCom’s future at a Strategic Planning session with my business partner/mother, Kathleen, and Sr Sales Engineer, Josh Timms, back in 2015. At this point in time we were all working remotely, wearing multiple hats, and our “inventory” was a few shelves of cameras in my spare bedroom. We joked that we would know we had made it when we had achieved a million dollar annual revenue, had 7 employees, and an office with a loading bay. Well, a few years later, here we are with a 4000 sqft facility with a loading bay, 30 employees, and annual revenues well into the millions. We’ve built so much and it’s so fun, but it feels like another beginning. We’re only getting started.”
Visit scdatacom.net for more information.
