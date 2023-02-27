February 27, 2023 - Plug and Play Savannah has announced a series of events designed to showcase innovative technologies in the supply chain and logistics space. The first event, Innovation Alley, will take place on March 8 at the Savannah Convention Center from 3-5 p.m. and will serve as a reception immediately following the Georgia Logistics Summit. With 30 startups presenting new solutions focused on maritime, trucking, warehousing, and advanced manufacturing, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the logistics industry.
Plug and Play Savannah is partnering with the Georgia Port Authority, Maersk, Georgia Power, SEDA, Foram Group, SLIC (Savannah Logistics Innovation Council), Savannah State University, Savannah Technical College, and Georgia Southern University to ensure a successful event. These partnerships demonstrate the dedication of Plug and Play Savannah to bring about positive change to the logistics industry.
