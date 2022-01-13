January 14, 2022 – You would have thought that SOMEONE had researched and dissected all the potential issues of the launch of 5G cell service by two of the largest provider in the U.S. - AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc.
But last week, the two companies had to agree to a two-week delay of their scheduled Jan. 5 launch, planned for months. Major airlines in the U.S. state that 5G service might interfere with aircraft electronics and pose a safety hazard.
Both companies had initially “rebuffed a request for delay from U.S. transportation officials,” according to Ad Age. “The action came after a flurry of calls directed at the industry and the White House from aviation groups seeking a delay, and as airlines threatened legal action,” the magazine reports.
“The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration had been planning to issue hundreds of notices with specific restrictions for airport runways, heliports and other flight routes, which it said could cause significant disruptions to the aviation system.”
What is involved is a new band of 5G wireless service often located near frequencies used by aircraft equipment to compute altitude. Aviation groups and the FAA fear it could compromise safety, especially in low visibility conditions, though the wireless companies state that there isn’t a risk.
“It’s clear that this irresponsible rollout of 5G wasn’t ready for takeoff,” Joe DePete, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement. “Now the real work begins,” Ad Age reports.
The BARRONS Daily reports that the Airlines for America trade group warned of increased flight disruptions, a trade group that represents American Airlines, Delta, FedEX and United Parcel Service.
“The airworthiness directive issued by the FAA on Dec. 7 identified safety concerns and potential restrictions that will be highly disruptive to the National Airspace System, air travelers, the shipping public, the global supply chain and our employees,” said Carter Yang, managing director of industry communications for Airlines for America, in an emailed statement to Barron’s.
The launch of 5G wireless communications frequencies could cause a wave of cancellations and delays due to interference with aircraft navigational equipment, United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby told national media after a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Dec. 15.
