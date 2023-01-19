January 19, 2022 - Data Privacy Week returns Jan. 22-28, 2023, and Infinity Inc. urges individuals and businesses to manage and protect their data.
Data Privacy Week is an annual effort expanded from Data Privacy Day, an international initiative since 2008. Its goal is to raise awareness of the proper handling of the massive amounts of information we generate online. Individuals need to know the power they have to manage their data, and businesses need to understand the importance of respecting their users’ data.
“Think through just one average day of your life," said Chuck Brown, Infinity, Inc. CEO. "You wake up and pick up your cell phone. You check social media, which is tracking your location, interests, and friends. You check your email which tells businesses your news and shopping preferences. You go to work, providing geographical information, and use the Internet, building a search history of terms and questions. Data about you is constantly being compiled without you consciously choosing to share your thoughts. As a father, voter, and consumer, this concerns me and makes me want to disconnect completely sometimes. And as a business owner, this keeps me up at night, worrying about what we need or don’t need to track, the best way to safely store it, and how to protect our clients.”
Data Privacy Week provides the tips and information you need to handle data more securely in your business and to better protect yourself and your family as well.
Join Data Privacy Week champion Infinity, Inc. Jan. 22-28, 2023, to learn how to take back control of your valuable online data. Visit www.infinityinc.us or follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
