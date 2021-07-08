July 8, 2021 - The Savannah Downtown Business Association will host its monthly networking luncheon on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at The Morris Center. This month’s speaker is Rushe Hudzinski, Savannah Technical College.
Rushe will give a presentation on Strategic Cyber Security Posturing for Business. Join SDBA to learn more about:
- Defining cyber security vs. information technology
- How to mitigate risk
- The cost of disjointed training and awareness
- Building a plan for a secure cyber future
- Build a winning security culture
Registration is requested in advance by Friday, July 9. Visit https://bit.ly/2021SDBAJulyLuncheon to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.