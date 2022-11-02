November 2, 2022 - Clearwave Fiber continues its construction of a state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in the Coastal Empire. This latest expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest. The company’s goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026. 

 

