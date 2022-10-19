October 19, 2022 - Current Edge Solutions, LLC was recently honored as the “Small Business of the Year” by the Savannah post of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME). Current Edge Solutions is a service-disabled veteran owned and operated firm specializing in electrical engineering, electrical construction and generator sales and service. The company has over 50 employees with locations across the Southeast including Savannah, Augusta, Atlanta, Raleigh, and Birmingham.
Current Edge Solutions was recognized at the 2022 Annual Luncheon and Meeting which is attended by various members of SAME, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and local members of the United States Military. They were selected for this honor due to their continued support and dedication to the organization and military community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.