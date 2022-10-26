EventBrite Cover - TechSAV Day 11/5 - 1

October 26, 2022 - On Saturday, Nov. 5, the first-ever techSAV Day will take place from 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. at The Creative Coast. The conference will bring together Savannah’s tech brains for a half-day event of connectivity and learning. The event is organized by techSAV, a community of innovators, designers, and technologists in Savannah that are passionate about building better products and a better community here.  

Whether you work remotely at a big tech firm or locally driving innovative change in your industry, this is an opportunity to connect with other techies to network, talk shop, and learn new skillsets from tech veterans. No matter your job title, if you’re working to build or support technology that solves big problems, you’ll enjoy this conference. The event has been curated for those designing and building tech as developers, managing the life cycle of their companies' products, crafting complex marketing pipelines, and more. Serious tech startups are, of course, welcome too! 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.