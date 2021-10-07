October 7, 2021 - Infinity, Inc. recently renewed its commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month, held annually in October, by becoming a 2021 Champion. They joined a global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy both at home and at work.
“Cybersecurity is the most critical part of how we serve our clients nowadays,” said Infinity, Inc. CEO Chuck Brown. “A breach that leaks information or a hack that shuts down operations can cripple a company. And it’s our job not only to put the tools in place to protect these businesses, but to help educate our partners about safe and risky behavior. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is the perfect time to push that information even more than usual.”
Technology plays a part in almost everything we do now. Connected devices have been woven into society as an integral part of how people communicate and access services essential to their well-being. Despite these great advances in technology and the conveniences this provides, recent events have shown us how quickly our lives and businesses can be disrupted when cyber criminals and adversaries use technology to do harm.
Cybersecurity Awareness Month aims to shed light on these security vulnerabilities, while offering actionable guidance on behaviors anyone can take to protect themselves and their organizations. Everyone has a responsibility to do their part in securing our interconnected world. That’s why the Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champions Program is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations, and individuals committed to the Cybersecurity Awareness Month theme of ‘Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.’
If everyone does their part – implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences, or training employees – our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone.
Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online.
For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit https://www.cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.