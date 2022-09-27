September 27, 2022 - Seimitsu will present a free virtual workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6 to help small business owners learn about cyber security threats and protection. The one-hour ZOOM class will be hosted by the City of Savannah’s Entrepreneurial Center and SCORE and will be held from noon to 1 p.m.

Leading the session will be retired Lt. Col. Scott Scheidt, chief security officer for Seimitsu, a family-owned IT and high-speed broadband business established in Savannah 38 years ago.

