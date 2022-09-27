September 27, 2022 - Seimitsu will present a free virtual workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6 to help small business owners learn about cyber security threats and protection. The one-hour ZOOM class will be hosted by the City of Savannah’s Entrepreneurial Center and SCORE and will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
Leading the session will be retired Lt. Col. Scott Scheidt, chief security officer for Seimitsu, a family-owned IT and high-speed broadband business established in Savannah 38 years ago.
His presentation, entitled “Protecting Your Business Through a Strong Cybersecurity Posture,” is designed to help business owners:
- discern if their information is on the dark web.
- understand the cost of a cyber breach.
- discover different ways the organization may be at risk.
- learn the measures to take to better protect their organizations for clients as well as in-house and remote workforce members.
“Cyber attacks occur every 39 seconds and as a small business you need to protect yourself, your staff and your clients,” said Scheidt. “Business owners work endlessly to build the trust of their clients and employees and if there is a security breach of private information, there is nothing more grounding than having to send out a mass email to all of your clients and employees that there was a breach of security on your client’s private information.”
Scheidt says the ‘clean-up’ of a cyber attack can be costly as well.
“This workshop will walk business owners through ways they can mitigate a potential threat and help them discover areas of vulnerability and exposure to potential threats,” he said.
