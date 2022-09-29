September 29, 2022 - As Tropical Storm Ian approaches Georgia and the Carolinas, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is alerting consumers in the path of this dangerous storm about the risks of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from portable generators and other post-storm hazards. Preparing in advance of Tropical Storm Ian is crucial, but planning for the storm’s aftermath is also critical.

Consumers need to be especially careful when storms knock out electrical power. Portable generators create a risk of CO poisoning that can kill in minutes. CO is called the invisible killer because it is colorless and odorless. Exposed persons may become unconscious before experiencing the milder CO-poisoning symptoms of nausea, dizziness or weakness.

