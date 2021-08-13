August 13, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cohen’s Retreat, located at 5715 Skidaway Road in Savannah. This month’s guest speaker is Savannah’s Chief of Police Roy Minter.
Roy W. Minter, Jr. was appointed as the Chief of Police for the Savannah Police Department on August 27, 2018. He came to Savannah from Peoria, Arizona where he served as Chief of Police for more than seven years. In April 2018, the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) presented Chief Minter with its Gary P. Hayes Memorial Award. The Hayes Award is presented annually to law enforcement professionals who exhibit strong character, a record of leadership, and a commitment to improving the law enforcement profession.
“Having Chief Minter speak at this August’s luncheon will be an eye-opening experience for our forum,” explained Courtney Rawlins, 2021 President, Buy Local Savannah. “With his established expertise in law enforcement, we are eager to hear his thoughts on the strong and proud local business community here in Savannah.”
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration. Seating is limited and this event is expected to sell out, so those interested in attending are encouraged to register now.
