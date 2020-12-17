December 17, 2020 - The Savannah Chapter of SCORE has been named a 2020 National Diamond Chapter, a status earned by fewer than 10% of SCORE’s 240 nationwide chapters. This honor was awarded in recognition of the Chapter achieving Platinum Level status for its accomplishments, contributions to the community, and operational excellence for the last five consecutive years.
“We are honored and proud to receive this prestigious recognition,” Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair Michael Siegel said. “Our team of 40 expert Savannah SCORE business mentors has done a fantastic job helping small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs succeed despite the significant challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In FY2020, Savannah SCORE worked with 842 clients, conducted 1,532 free mentoring sessions, presented 63 free live virtual workshops via Zoom, and achieved a Client Satisfaction Rating of 91.4, one of the highest in the nation. Savannah was also named SCORE’s 2019 “Mid-Market Chapter of the Year” and won the 2018 award for “Outstanding Client Education Program.” This past year, the Chapter helped establish 131 new local businesses and create 366 new non-owner jobs.
Click here to schedule a free mentoring session with one of Savannah SCORE’s expert business mentors. And if you would like to become a SCORE Volunteer, visit their website.
