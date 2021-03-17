March 17, 2021 - Buy Local Savannah announced that it will host its monthly luncheon on Thursday, March 25 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Grand Lake Club at Southbridge, located at 815 Southbridge Boulevard in Savannah.
This month’s guest speakers will be Kate Haslam and Michael McCarthy of Hancock Askew, and they will be providing tax tips for small businesses. Haslam is a manager at Hancock Askew and provides audit and assurance services for a variety of industries including financial statement audits for public, private and not-for-profit organizations and employee benefit plans. McCarthy is Managing Partner at Hancock Askew and has over 30 years of experience. He has coordinated audits for SEC registrants and privately held companies, including several Fortune 1,000 companies.
March’s Buy Local Marketplace will feature members Balance Mobile Massage and SD Gunner Fund.
Luncheon tickets are $25 for Buy Local members and $40 for nonmembers and can be purchased at buylocalsavannah.com/luncheon-registration.
Guests are asked to practice social distancing and to wear their face masks when not actively eating or drinking. Seating is limited, and advance registration is requested.
To learn more about Buy Local Savannah, visit buylocalsavannah.com.
