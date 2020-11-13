November 13, 2020 - U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized scDataCom as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. scDataCom earned the Platinum Award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
“We applied for the Hire Vets Act Medallion program as it seemed to be a natural step in our commitment to honoring our nation's veterans. As a veteran owned and operated company that does work in support of the Department of VA and Department of Defense, it is important to us to be a place where veterans feel they fit in and can flourish. Being awarded with this distinction helps us to market to veterans who are seeking civilian employment with a company who "gets it" ” said Kathleen Ford, CEO.
“We know that there are many trained and qualified veterans entering the workforce or perhaps looking for a career change. When we have job opportunities, we first search our veteran resources for a fit - our internal network, veteran job fairs, and recruiters that specialize in veteran placements. This strategy has paid off and we are very delighted to have found the talented staff that we have currently.”
scDataCom joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service. The Savannah based business was one of only five companies to qualify for this award in the state of Georgia.
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.
