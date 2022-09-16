September 16, 2022 - Sparkling Queens, a locally owned cleaning company, has launched a special new loyalty program to new and existing customers. The SparklingQueens Royalty Program is designed to reward customers with special perks including priority booking, free upgrades on cleaning services, free add-ons, surprise gifts, special discounts with area businesses and more.
“We want to give Sparkling Queens Royalty Program members the royal treatment,” said Taylor Matthews, owner of Sparkling Queens. “We’re thrilled to offer incredible new rewards for our weekly, bi-weekly and monthly members that truly set us apart.”
The Sparkling Queens Royalty Program offers three membership tiers: Diamond, Platinum and Gold, based on the frequency of cleaning. The program costs $99 to join.
Locally owned and operated, Sparkling Queens is licensed and fully insured. The company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and does not require contracts. All team members are professionally trained, serving customers throughout coastal Georgia.
“Sparkling Queens is here to help our customers and their families keep their homes sparkling clean, so they can spend more time doing the things they love and less time cleaning, sweeping, dusting and vacuuming,” Matthews explained. “That means more family time and less stress.”
