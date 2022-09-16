September 16, 2022 - Sparkling Queens, a locally owned cleaning company, has launched a special new loyalty program to new and existing customers. The SparklingQueens Royalty Program is designed to reward customers with special perks including priority booking, free upgrades on cleaning services, free add-ons, surprise gifts, special discounts with area businesses and more.

“We want to give Sparkling Queens Royalty Program members the royal treatment,” said Taylor Matthews, owner of Sparkling Queens. “We’re thrilled to offer incredible new rewards for our weekly, bi-weekly and monthly members that truly set us apart.”

