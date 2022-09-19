September 19, 2022 - Last week VEL Savannah welcomed dozens into their flagship location for their official grand opening. The work cafe concept is bringing a new perspective to remote work in Savannah’s Starland District and beyond. The state of the art workspace doubles as a coffee shop. From the lighting and aroma to the variety of reservable seating options and the menu, VEL has redefined productivity.
Neighbors, staff and guests alike celebrated the event with tours of the space, tastes from the menu and the debut of their coffee serving robot, named Iris! With the help of the Savannah Chamber of Commerce, VEL CEO, Mo Hamzian commemorated the event with a ribbon cutting and toast to the bright future of VEL. Savannah is the first of many VEL locations to come across the country.
