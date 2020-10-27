October 27, 2020 - The Chatham County Board of Elections voted 3 to 2 today to disqualify Chatham County Commission District 2 candidate Tony Reilly in next week’s election. He is on the ballot against Republican Gator Rivers. Reilly, through his attorney William Claiborne, can appeal the Board’s decision to Superior Court.
In an interview after the hearing, Claiborne confirmed that Reilly is seeking an immediate Temporary Restraining Order to stop the Board of Elections “from posting signs at polling locations in District 2 that might affect voters’ choices,” and is seeking to overturn today’s disqualification action.
The voting followed party lines, with Republican members of the Board Marianne Heimes and Debbie Rauers, joined by Chairman Atty. Thomas J. Mahoney III, voting to disqualify Reilly, and Democratic members Antwan Lang and Malinda Hodge voting against the motion made by Heimes to disqualify him as a candidate.
Mahoney stated that he “took no pleasure in having to take this action, but Georgia law is clear,” about Reilly’s eligibility, in his opinion, after research of the issue. Reilly has a felony conviction on his record for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and after a prison sentence that ended in 2011, was on parole until 2016. He is not eligible to run for office until 10 years after his release from prison, according to Mahoney, and Chatham County Attorney Jonathan Hart, who also testified today.
At the hearing, Claiborne spoke passionately that the Board should let the voters decide whether Reilly should be elected next Tuesday, on Nov. 3, and said that a vote to disqualify him would throw the issue to the Superior Court. Then, should Reilly win in court, Chatham County would have to hold a special election for the District 2 seat.
But, Mahoney stood firm that Reilly could not be certified to hold the seat, even if elected.
Claiborne also challenged whether Reilly had received sufficient notice for the hearing, but Mahoney testified that he had spoken to Reilly, and that the County Attorney had also spoken with Claiborne regarding the procedural aspects of the hearing, all of which added to other notification attempts to reach Reilly.
In fact, Mahoney stated that Reilly asked for the hearing to be moved to Oct. 27 versus the previous Friday, Oct. 23, which had been originally proposed. Claiborne’s objections were noted for the record, Mahoney stated, after Claiborne opined that “there was no evidence presented that my client received notice except for an email.”
The Chatham County Democratic Party sent a letter stating that they still “supported their candidate,” but Mahoney stated that the letter was not relevant to the subject of the hearing – whether Reilly was qualified to hold office under Georgia laws - and he would therefore not read it into the record of the proceedings.
Who knew what, and when about Reilly’s legal record is still unanswered regarding all of the members of the Board.
The hearing was the result of a letter of inquiry sent by District 2 resident, Carry Smith, who is a political science PHD candidate, and member of a Georgia good government organization. Smith sent Board Chairman Atty. Thomas Mahoney information on Oct. 10 that she had researched Reilly’s background and found prior felony convictions, and asked the Board whether Reilly was qualified to hold office. Mahoney brought the matter to the attention of the Board two weeks ago. By a 3 to 2 vote, they voted to hold a hearing on Reilly’s qualifications.
She has also been a professor at Armstrong State University and Savannah State University.
While any citizen can question any candidate for office, The Savannah Business Journal has confirmed Ms. Smith’s address as a resident of District 2, after Lang attempted to persuade the Board that “if she isn’t a resident of District 2, her complaint isn’t valid!” Smith stated that for her safety she did not want to divulge where she lived during the public hearing, which Mahoney agreed to.
Smith also sent her information on Reilly to Board member Debbie Rauers on Oct. 10. She testified Tuesday that she first started researching Reilly’s background back in mid-August after Clinton Edminster had narrowly lost the June primary to Reilly. She had supported Edminster. Using court records available to the public, Smith put together various pieces of information sent to the Board.
The vote to disqualify Reilly today does not mean that Edminster will be on the ballot next Tuesday, even though he came in a close second in a three-person race. Information on Reilly’s legal standing as a candidate would have to have been brought to the Board of Elections’ attention prior to the June primary, according to Mahoney.
But, Debbie Rauers and the Chatham County Republican Party were already well aware of the rumors about Reilly, discussed at a Party meeting on Sept. 7, two party officials testified Tuesday. They decided not to file a formal complaint.
The GOP had its own possible problem with a prior felony conviction of their candidate for District 2, Gator Rivers, but the party had researched his background and concluded that he was a qualified candidate.
Edminster states that he was told back in mid-March about Reilly’s felony conviction, “about one week after I qualified for office.” However, he and his campaign team discussed the rumor, and concluded “Well, since he was qualified by the Democratic party for office, we assumed there was no issue.” It was Edminster’s first run for public office.
That leaves the unspoken question of the hearing: when did the Democratic members of the Board of Elections, Antwan Lang and Malinda Hodge, first become aware that Tony Reilly had a felony conviction which might have disqualified him from holding office?
Coastal Empire News has asked both Lang and Hodge to respond on when they first learned about Reilly’s background, and will update this story if and when they respond.
And then there’s the issue of the qualification process of the Chatham County Democratic Party (CCDC). Several weeks ago, in an interview with Jay Jones, the current CCDC Chairman, Jones stated that he had heard the rumors about Reilly, and had tried to contact him, but Reilly “was not responsive.” This was a number of months after the qualification for office process back on March 5. Jones also confirmed that the CCDC does not have a candidate vetting procedure, which Atty. Claiborne also confirmed. He is also a former CCDC chairman.
Georgia law relies on candidates for office to be truthful when they fill out all of the qualification paperwork. Lying or misrepresenting oneself is termed “False Swearing,” which is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and from 1 to 5 years in jail. Who would pursue a False Swearing action against Reilly? That would be the District Attorney’s office, according to Claiborne, but “you’d have to prove that he realized he was ‘false swearing.’”
That brings us back to long-time Democratic party activists Lang and Hodge, because there are few secrets in Savannah.
Despite all the other infighting among members of the Board of Elections on multiple issues, it is important that Lang and Hodge respond to questions on whether they knew anything about Reilly’s qualifications issue – prior to Chairman Mahoney being sent the information on Oct. 10 – and if they did know, why they didn’t they bring it to the attention of the board.
Just what is contained in the Oath of Office they swore to?
