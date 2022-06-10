June 10, 2022 - The Port of Savannah in recent years has garnered a stellar reputation for the thousands of jobs it has created to support the international port.Savannah’s Garden City terminal alone is the fourth busiest in the nation. And a 2017 study by the University of Georgia College of Business found the impact of all the state’s ports accounted for about 9 percent of the state’s employment.
The investment and growth in the Savannah port has contributed to astounding economic success over more than two decades. But many of those employers who provide a host of services affiliated with the port will now be hampered if legislation now before Congress becomes law.
The PRO Act or Protecting the Right to Organize Act would make it easier for workers to form a union. It would restrict workers choice and thrust union representations upon many workers whether they want to be in a union or not.
The PRO Act would make it more expensive for Georgia employers to conduct business and would cost thousands of Georgia workers their jobs.
Consider one provision of the PRO Act that would nullify Georgia's 75-year-old right-to-work law. If the PRO Act were to be enacted, under this provision workers of a unionized company would be forced to join a union or to pay union dues as a condition of their employment, eliminating their freedom of choice. It should be noted that union dues in Georgia average almost $1,000 per year. During this time of high inflation, which Bloomberg estimates will cost the typical American household $5,200 this year, workers at places such as the port can ill afford the costs associated with forced unionization.
Consider for example the ways the PRO Act would alter union election procedures. It eliminates workers’ rights to a secret ballot. Instead, workers would have to declare their support or opposition to union representation by publicly signing, or choosing not to sign, a union authorization card. The PRO Act also puts private worker information, such as home addresses and personal phone numbers, into the hands of union organizers. These two provisions together essentially throw workers to the wolves, exposing them to intense pressure campaigns, perhaps even harassment.
Under the PRO Act, once a union has gained a foothold in a workplace, it would have new powers to ensnare all of its workers. That’s because as the PRO Act revokes Georgia’s right-to-work law, union membership could become a condition of employment.
The PRO Act practically forces workers into labor unions.
That’s not all. The sponsors of the PRO Act harbor a particular animus for industries unions have struggled to infiltrate. For example, it would reclassify many gig economy workers (like ride share drivers) as employees, eliminating untold numbers of these flexible jobs, but making it much easier to unionize them. It would also impose the so-called joint employer standard, which turns franchise workers into employees of their brands, not just the franchisee, and thereby making employers responsible for workers they don’t even employ.
According to Michael Toma, a Professor of Economics at Georgia Southern University, the Savannah area is projected to experience significant growth in important sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, tourism, and health care through 2022. The PRO Act would stunt this potential economic and job growth.
Studies show that right-to-work states experience faster private sector job growth, lower unemployment rates, more robust manufacturing growth, and higher personal incomes than forced unionization states.
By his own admission, Georgia’s United States SenatorRaphael Warnock has “been fighting to enact the PRO Act” since he got into the Senate. Warnock needs to put the economies of Georgia and Savannah first and instead get the Senate to stop the march toward ending valuable right-to-work laws that booster the economy. In these fragile, recessionary times, we just can’t stand for anything like the PRO Act.
Stephens is the Chairman of Economic Development Committee in the Georgia House of Representatives.
