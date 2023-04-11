Rep. Houston Gaines with Destination Dawgs (1).jpeg

April 11, 2023 - This session the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities’ (GCDD) advocacy efforts focused on legislation and budget items that allow Georgians with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities and the agency experienced great wins.

2023 was an incredibly successful year for Inclusive Post Secondary Education (IPSE) funding and advocacy. GCDD asked legislators to invest in IPSE in two ways: first, by adding an additional $500,000 to the current budget, and second, by creating scholarships for IPSE students that mirror the HOPE scholarship available for other Georgia students. GCDD received an additional $100,000 in IPSE funding in the FY23 budget and $200,000 in the FY24 budget. This money will fund technical assistance for existing IPSE schools and make it easier for schools to start new IPSE programs. It is the most significant gain in IPSE funding in many years.

