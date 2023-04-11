April 11, 2023 - This session the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities’ (GCDD) advocacy efforts focused on legislation and budget items that allow Georgians with developmental disabilities to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities and the agency experienced great wins.
2023 was an incredibly successful year for Inclusive Post Secondary Education (IPSE) funding and advocacy. GCDD asked legislators to invest in IPSE in two ways: first, by adding an additional $500,000 to the current budget, and second, by creating scholarships for IPSE students that mirror the HOPE scholarship available for other Georgia students. GCDD received an additional $100,000 in IPSE funding in the FY23 budget and $200,000 in the FY24 budget. This money will fund technical assistance for existing IPSE schools and make it easier for schools to start new IPSE programs. It is the most significant gain in IPSE funding in many years.
Representative Houston Gaines authored HB 185, which created IPSE grants that cover tuition, similar to the HOPE scholarship. The language of HB 185 was ultimately attached to another bill, SB 246. SB 246 was the last piece of legislation to pass the House on Sine Die, Day 40 of the legislative session and made it through just after midnight. It creates a 5-year pilot of state-funded scholarships for IPSE students. To fund these grants for the first year, nearly $1 million was added to the FY24 budget.
Additionally, many of GCDD’s advocacy efforts focused on funding for New Option Waiver program and Comprehensive Support Waiver program (NOW and COMP waivers) and adequate wages for direct support professionals (DSPs). These are by far the largest budget items we advocate for. This year, GCDD asked the legislature to fund 2,400 waivers and raise DSP wages to $18.86 an hour. Governor Kemp’s budget recommendation included 250 waivers, and both the Senate and House added 125, bringing the total to 500 new waivers and almost $10 million in new funding. The FY24 budget also includes funding to annualize the cost of the 513 waivers added last session. Both the House and Senate included a budget line item to raise DSP wages based on Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities’ (DBHDD) rate study. Unfortunately, the final rate study recommendations were not released until the day before the session ended, and no money was added. GCDD will be very active in the next steps of the rate study and in funding advocacy in the next legislative session.
“This was a huge year for us in advocacy and Sine Die was a very exciting day at the Georgia General Assembly for the developmental disability community,” said GCDD’s Executive Director D’Arcy Robb. “I am grateful for everyone who participated in advocacy with us in person at the Capitol by reaching out to their elected officials. It really made a difference.”
GCDD supported SB 198, authored by Senator Sally Harrell, which would create the ID/DD HCBS Commission on Reform and Innovation. This commission would address not only waivers and wages but also provide attention and planning for expanding supported employment and other important waiver services. SB 198 was not heard in its assigned committee this session, but it is still a viable bill, and GCDD will continue its advocacy next year.
There were many partners and advocates who participated during GCDD’s three legislative Advocacy Days and contacted their state representatives during session about these topics and bills. For more information on how to get involved with GCDD’s advocacy efforts, visit gcdd.org.
The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is the State's leader in advancing public policy on behalf of persons with developmental disabilities. Its mission is to bring about social and policy changes that promote opportunities for the wide spectrum of diverse people/persons with developmental disabilities and their families to live, learn, work, play, and worship in their communities.
