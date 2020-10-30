SBA loan image

The Small Business Assistance Corporation offers a number of loan programs.  The purpose of the SBA 504 Loan Program is to provide long-term below market rate financing to businesses that will retain jobs and create new employment opportunities.

Under the program, the Private lender, using a bank, provides 50% of the total project cost

The SBAC funds up to 40% of total project cost.

And, Small Business Concern funds 10% of the total project cost (maximum of 20% as regulated by the SBAC).

The Eligible Uses are:

The Purchase of Existing Buildings

Land Acquisition and Ground Up Construction

Expansion of an Existing Building

Financing Building Improvements

Refinancing of Buildings and Equipment

The Purchase of Equipment and Installation

Professional fees/Soft costs

There is no Project Maximum. The SBA portion can range from $25,000 to $5,000,000 ($5.5 million for energy savings and small manufacturers).

The Rates/Terms of 504 Loans include a negotiated rate on the bank portion, and a below-market rate (fixed) on the SBA portion.  Typical Private lender terms are up to 30 years, as determined by private lender

SBAC term: 10, 20, or 25 years, fully amortizing, as determined by the SBAC. See current rates

Eligible Businesses include:

For-Profit businesses where the Average net profit after tax is not over $5 million and net worth is less than $15 million. (May use alternate calculations using # of employees or Gross Sales)

Businesses in the State of Georgia and Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper Counties in South Carolina.

Economic Development Criteria

Standard SBAC criteria mandate one new job or job retained per $75,000 of total 504 loan amount (i.e., $750,000 = 10 jobs required). Job creation criteria can be waived or modified in some cases, such as if the project involves exporting, is located in a revitalization district, rural area, is woman, veteran or minority owned, or meets any other national priority. Small manufacturing is calculated at $120,000 per job.

