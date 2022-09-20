September 20, 2022 - The Habersham YMCA at 6400 Habersham Street invites the community to “find their Y” on Sept. 22 at Find Your Y Day, an all-day open house event seeking to highlight Habersham YMCA’s group exercise classes, state-of-the-art smart strength system EGYM, family and lap swimming, pickleball, renovated cycle suite and more. Find Your Y Day will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all showcased activities are included for free with a Y membership.
“As our community continues to grow, we want to remind some and inform others that the YMCA is much more than a gym, which is why we have been serving the community for more than 160 years,” says Jazmine Spicer, executive branch director. “Our character and community are well-served when we demonstrate our core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility in an inclusive manner. The Y believes we are stronger when we celebrate all and give every individual the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”
The ”Find Your Y” concept is a promise from the Y to community members and their families that when you find your local Y, you’ll find something more than a place to work out or play sports: you’ll find a passion, a purpose, and your “why.”
The Habersham YMCA, part of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, is excited to demonstrate that the Y is a proven innovator, investing in evidence-based wellness programs and providing needed services across the community. The Y never turns anyone away from membership, programs or services due to an inability to pay, providing an income-based assistance plan.
For more information on event or program activities, contact Nadiyah Fulton, welcome center lead, at nadiyah.fulton@ymcaofcoastalga.org. Learn more about the Habersham YMCA at YMCAofCoastalGA.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.